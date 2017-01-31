Mary Orr: Bringing the women’s marches home | TheUnion.com

My heart thrills reading the stories and looking at the pictures of Saturday’s worldwide Women’s Marches! Millions of marchers!

Yes, I know some of them who traveled to Sacramento from Nevada County!

Trump’s election has energized and motivated this mass reaction of women, men and families — now becoming activists to defend their rights, fight for issues essential to their health, dignity, and the future of our planet.

Locally, we can make a difference. Join with or support the League of Women Voters; Planned Parenthood; your local political party. Or write letters to our Congress members — Senators Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and Rep. Doug LaMalfa — about issues that concern you. And you could check out the http://www.VoteRunLead.org site for information about preparing yourself to run for an office.

Another place where we can make a difference is in local elections. Consider our Nevada County Board of Supervisors, as a prime example. For many, many years the five members had been gray-headed, senior men. Often they made decisions and voted along political party lines — not listening to or considering opposing views from many constituents. As reported in The Union, cronyism and secret communications occurred between a couple of board members and our county sheriff during our last election cycle, in their attempt to influence the outcome.

Recently, the demographics of Nevada County have changed, as evidenced by Heidi Hall’s election. We need other well-qualified women to seek office in the 2018 election. And, even though such a candidate may be seeking a County Board of Supervisors seat in a different district, support her by donating, canvasing or stuffing envelopes. If we can elect another woman, her voice and vote will help bring balance and fairness to the board.

Mary Orr

Grass Valley