Marty Mathiesen: Byers donates supplies to Nevada County students

All of us at Silver Springs High School would like to thank Byers Leafguard Gutter Systems, particularly Ray Byers Sr. and Ray Byers Jr., for their generous donation to our students.

Byers delivered dozens of backpacks before the first day of school so they'd be available when our students arrived. Each backpack contained a binder and school supplies. Once school started, Byers donated even more school supplies such as pens, pencils, paper and other necessities.

I'm told Byers wanted to do something special for local schools in honor of the company's 30th anniversary. But everyone knows Byers is a generous force in our community, year after year. I understand Byers has more backpacks and school supplies at its design center on Idaho-Maryland Road, and have invited parents, students, and teachers to pick up what they need.

Thank you again to everyone at Byers Enterprises. Kudos!

Marty Mathiesen, principal

Silver Springs High School