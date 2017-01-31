Martha Coyote: Science doesn’t lie | TheUnion.com

Mr. Edwards, do you believe that the scientists who sent us to the moon, who sent a rover to Mars, and a satellite out of the solar system cannot measure the temperature of the earth?

The year 2014 was the hottest year on record at that time, but 2015 was hotter, the hottest year on record at that time. And 2016 was hotter yet, the hottest year on record. I really don’t see how Gore could have done that. I recommend going to Wikipedia (link provided at TheUnion.com) for a very good diagram.

There is no way that climate change can not affect national security. Wetlands around the world are already being adversely affected, deserts are getting drier, Pacific islands are becoming unlivable. Starvation will make more nations unstable.

Martha Coyote

Nevada City