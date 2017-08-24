Marin Lipowitz: No new dam on the Bear River!

A reservoir is not a river. Those of us who recreate on our rivers cannot find the same wonderful, unique and free experiences at a reservoir. No matter how well-conceived, executed or justified, dams kill the rivers they violate.

The Bear River is overloaded with three dams: Camp Far West, Rollins and Combie. Locals who love the Bear River are standing up for sensible alternatives to this deadly new dam. The acquisitive mindset that sees water and waterways as "resources" needs to give way to a more sustainable one, one that works with nature in a cooperative rather than combative way.

Our Western, Judeo-Christian notion of "dominion" over nature must transform to one of "respect" for the natural environment we share. Stubbornly clinging to the old ways of dominion and dominance is a recipe for human extinction, nothing less.

Look around — we are on the edge of wiping ourselves out, and taking a whole lot of other species and this beautiful planet with us. No new dam!

Marin Lipowitz

Cedar Ridge