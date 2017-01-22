Marilyn Nyborg: Keep health care affordable | TheUnion.com

Thanks to national health care reform, 3.7 million children, seniors and working families now have access to health care. And with expanded Medi-Cal funding, a third of California’s population can now receive the affordable care they need.

More children have access to preventative care, improving their health and increasing their school attendance. More adults are able to get the coverage and medication they need for conditions like asthma, creating a stronger and more efficient workforce. Access to preventative care has also created stronger support for seniors, helping to diagnose and treat diseases early, minimizing expensive emergency room visits, and improving their quality of life.

We’ve come so far in recent years in expanding health care coverage for millions of vulnerable Californians, and we must continue to defend our progress. Our new leaders in Sacramento and Washington D.C. should protect this progress for healthier communities and a stronger economy.

The Accountable Communities of Health (ACH) program needs to be tweeted not canceled. You may have lost tract that the basic concept for this program was taken from a Republican proposal! Honk your horn and keep the amazing coverage. Those who are paying more are in states where the governor refused to support it. Please raise your voice, write your Congressperson.

Marilyn Nyborg

Grass Valley