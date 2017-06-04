Maria Blasko: We’re all one injury or illness away from financial disaster | TheUnion.com

Five years ago, I was a middle-class American; I made a decent salary as a high school teacher, I had excellent health insurance.

In 2013, when I was retired on disability due to an injury that became a degenerative disease, my income was halved, my health insurance gone. I didn't qualify for the ACA or Medicaid.

After two surgeries in 2013, I have not been able to afford to see my surgeons for follow-up. I have had the need to see a doctor, but I cannot get an answer from offices about cost. Cost depends on how a doctor "codes" it, even though I have no insurance! Later I tried the ACA and it was harder to find a provider who would tell me costs up front. I lost hope and paid the $1,200 penalty to the IRS.

We are all one accident or injury away from financial disaster under the current system. As profits for insurance companies increased, access to affordable healthcare has decreased.

SB 562 is fashioned after the most successful single-payer healthcare program ever created — Medicare.

I urge you to look into SB 562. This is our solution.

Maria Blasko

Grass Valley