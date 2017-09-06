Margot Schulze: Thank you, Dr. McAteer

Thank you, Dr. McAteer, for your great letter to The Union in regards to our President Trump. I agree with you 100 percent.

I do not understand how the president of the greatest country can be so blind or bigoted. My husband and I came to the U.S. as teenagers. We lived in Germany during Hitler's tyranny and the war. These Neo-Nazis were not even born when Hitler came to power. If the KKK members are such good citizens, then why do they wear hoods to cover their faces? I have never been so worried about what is going to happen to our country (I have been a citizen for 55 years). I fear for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. What is their future going to be?

I have been a Democrat all my life, but it does not mean that I did not vote Republican if I thought that the Republican candidate is a better choice.

Praise the Lord, we have a choice.

Margot Schulze

Grass Valley