Margie Carr: Tri-Counties pitches in to help Nevada County nonprofits

Thank you to Judy Wirkner, bank manager of the Sutton Way branch of Tri-Counties Bank in Grass Valley.

Once again you granted Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills permission to sprawl out in your parking lot on Oct. 7, for our annual yard sale.

Your generosity allows our club to give the proceeds from this fundraiser to local nonprofits, and help fund our scholarship awards.

Margie Carr

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills