Madson Sheffield: New-and-improved home economics proposed | TheUnion.com

Picture this: your child, in a few years, out in the world on their own.

No matter what your child ends up pursuing when they leave the nest, it’s undoubtable that you want them to be as prepared as possible. Giving your child the ability to make conscious decisions about what fuels their mind and body is one of the best things you can do to prepare them for success.

Home economics courses should be revived — with a whole new structure. Our next generation must know how to shop smart and eat healthfully so they can succeed. Teaching students how to fend for themselves, both in the grocery aisles and in the kitchen, is essential.

The successful adoption of new-and-improved home economics programs in high schools is linked to its general support in the community. If you believe that every student should have the right to know how to feed themselves healthily and economically, you can make a difference by writing a letter to the school board, or speaking directly with an administrator.

In doing so, when that day comes — and it will — when your child leaves the nest, you will have prepared to take on the challenges and joys of life.

Madison Sheffield

Nevada City