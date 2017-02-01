Lynn Wenzel: Military also acknowledges climate change as real threat | TheUnion.com

This is in reference to Jim Edwards’ letter on Jan. 25. I will say it again. If you have an opinion, it is always better to couch it in civility rather than attacking the character of your audience.

Your letter asked why Senator Kamala Harris would question Representative Pompeo (now head of the CIA) about climate change during the hearings? Edwards’ sarcasm, his claiming that climate change is “fake,” and his description of progressives as “perverted” and “brain-washed” did nothing to edify the conversation.

Here is why Senator Harris asked the questions. In the late 1990s, the Senate Armed Services Committee declared that environmental destruction, including global warming, was a “growing national security threat.” According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2007, “human activity has increased global atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. Warming of the climate system is unequivocal.” In 2014, a Pentagon report declared that there is an “immediate risk to national security posed by global warming.” (National Security and the Accelerating Risks of Climate Change, CNA Military Advisory Board, Alexandria, Virginia).

According to these and many other government, military and scientific reports, climate change might have a catastrophic impact, leading to rioting and nuclear war. We must take action today to plan and prepare for changes in our communities, at home and abroad. That’s the Pentagon and the military community speaking, not me.

Mr. Edwards, going forward, I suggest you cease relying on “alternative facts,” rant less and read more!

Lynn Wenzel, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. Her opinion is her own and does not necessarily reflect the viewpoint of The Union or its editorial board. Write to her at EditBoard@TheUnion.com