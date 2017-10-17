Lyle C. Zufelt: Thank you for saving lives

At 4 a.m. Monday, a man saved my mother's and brother's lives.

He drove to their home to wake them and tell them a wildfire was coming. They barely made it out. If not for the kindness of a neighbor they would have been overtaken by the flames that destroyed their home.

Thanks to this man and all who helped neighbors and strangers in their hour of need.

Lyle C. Zufelt

Middleton, Idaho