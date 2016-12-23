Lisa Schliff: Extreme global poverty impacts us all | TheUnion.com

I read with delight about the Deer Creek third-graders’ fundraising for Heifer International. This worthwhile organization has been instrumental in addressing poverty in the poorest countries. How great that our upcoming generation of children is learning to end global poverty!

However, lack of resources isn’t the only hindrance to ending extreme poverty. Diseases are devastating families in developing countries. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria has saved over 20 million lives and will continue to provide treatment and health infrastructure for many poor people as long as it is adequately funded.

The United States has pledged $4.3 billion dollars over the next three years to the Global Fund. Please contact Congressman Doug LaMalfa, or whoever is your member of Congress, to request that he support the renewal of the Global Fund.

Ending extreme global poverty, as the Deer Creek students learned, is the business of all of us if we want a peaceful and stable world for them to grow up in.

Lisa Schliff

Grass Valley