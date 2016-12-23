Lindsay Whitehead: Helping those at Aleppo | TheUnion.com

Christmas day is almost here, and there are many things on my mind: gifts, Christmas parties, etc. Yet, on top of all of these things, one thing seems to stay at the forefront: the people of Aleppo.

My newsfeeds are filled with dying children, families losing loved ones, and the violence that has so wrongly been occurring in Syria. I find myself fighting back tears, as I watch these events unfold. That being said, in the spirit of the season, here are some charities and organizations who are helping to provide the displaced people of Syria.

British Red Cross, The White Helmets, Preemptive Love Coalition, Syria Relief, International Rescue Committee, Hand and In Hand For Syria and the Karam Foundation.

If Syria and the people of Aleppo are heavy on your heart like mine, please give back, and continue to pray for these people, and think of them this holiday season.

Merry Christmas. Love Wins.

Lindsay Whitehead

Grass Valley