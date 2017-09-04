Lindi Pagan: Educational eclipse program at library

Thank you so much to our Nevada County libraries and librarians that put on such an excellent eclipse program!

I was able to take my grandkids to decorate cookies, make sun catchers, and today we made eclipse viewing boxes,and sun prints! The librarians went above and beyond making each event fun and educational. And we also got our viewing glasses, which was awesome!

Because of the great programs the library offered we were very excited and prepared to watch this amazing event on Monday morning!

Lindi Pagan

Grass Valley