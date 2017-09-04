Lindi Pagan: Educational eclipse program at library
September 4, 2017
Thank you so much to our Nevada County libraries and librarians that put on such an excellent eclipse program!
I was able to take my grandkids to decorate cookies, make sun catchers, and today we made eclipse viewing boxes,and sun prints! The librarians went above and beyond making each event fun and educational. And we also got our viewing glasses, which was awesome!
Because of the great programs the library offered we were very excited and prepared to watch this amazing event on Monday morning!
Lindi Pagan
Grass Valley
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Cal Fire: Pleasant Fire 65 percent contained; Ponderosa Fire evac order reduced to warning
- Nevada County authorities ID suspected shooter of search-and-rescue volunteer
- Grass Valley man facing attempted murder accusations now in jail
- UPDATE: Pleasant Fire spreads to 392 acres, 40% containment; All evacuations and road closures lifted (VIDEO/LIVE FEED)
- Grass Valley’s Trattoria Milano restaurant to close its doors