Lew Sitzer: A house divided will not stand | TheUnion.com

The recent election results show we are a divided nation, also indicated by the letters submitted and the editorials offered by this newspaper. About half of the people nationwide elected Donald Trump and half of the nation did not. This was mostly true when Barack Obama was elected; the difference now being is that the Republican Party will potentially be in control all three branches of government.

This is a major difference. Whereas President Obama’s policies were resisted many times by Congress and the Supreme Court, President-elect Trump may have little resistance. So far, the President-elect has shown that his reactions have few brakes.

Usually the two other branches of government offer checks and balances. In this case, it will be up to the Fourth Estate, the media and press, to present other points of view, criticisms as well as praise.

More likely, it will be the public, in particular, the half of the nation that did not vote for Mr. Trump, that will be tested and challenged to oppose those actions of the President, Congress and the Courts that run counter to those values and beliefs as stated in our foundational documents.

As students of history, we are aware of what happens when power is unchecked. So, it will rest with all of us, we the people, to stand together if those rights and freedoms are abridged.

The bottom line is that we are all in this together. As a community we have the opportunity to share our beliefs and opinions and act as an example of how we can prioritize and resolve our differences. In this connected age, local is the new global.

We are in an age of acceleration, when technology puts us in constant and greater contact with one another. We are challenged to keep up with the pace of violent conflicts due to issues of immigration, race, poverty, homelessness and environmental threat. We have the opportunity to come together as these threats escalate or dissolve in disagreements.

We need to remember our nation’s history of division, as stated by Lincoln in this article’s title, prior to our civil war, “a house divided will not stand,” and find ways so that history does not repeat itself.

Lew Sitzer

Nevada City