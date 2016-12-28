Letters inaccurate | TheUnion.com

Regarding the recent letter to the editor entitled, “Trump presidency unconstitutional,” for being a Ph.D., Mr. Smith should know how to do research. It’s unfortunate that he is ignorant of some easy-to-obtain facts/laws of our nation.

The president and vice president are not subject to divestiture and blind trust asset placement. The law applies only to members of our Congress. If he watched some of the Sunday morning news television shows, this fact has been discussed numerous times over the last several weeks.

Mr. Smith’s entire letter to the editor was a distraction to readers. Regarding the letter from Canada in the same paper, Ms. Hoiem isn’t aware of our laws, either. Mr. Trump doesn’t have the power to do anything the “day after election.” His power begins the day he is sworn to uphold our Constitution.

John Deam

Grass Valley