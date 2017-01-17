Lee Ridenour: Let’s revisit that 2012 reform act | TheUnion.com

This is essentially a reprint of 2012 Congressional Reform Act by Josh Duhamel to fix Washington D.C.

No tenure. No pension. A congressman, a woman, collects a salary while in office and receives no pay when out of office. Congress, past present and future participates in Social Security.

All funds in the congressional retirement fund move to Social Security system immediately. All future funds flow into the Social Security system and Congress participates with American people. It may not be used for any other purpose. Congress can purchase their own retirement plan just as Americans do. Congress will no longer vote themselves pay increases. Congressional pay will rise by the lower of Consumer Price Index or 3 percent. Congress loses their current health system and participates in same health care as the American citizens. Congress must equally abide by all laws they impose on the American citizens.

All contracts with congressmen, women are void as of appropriate date. The American people did not make these contracts with congressmen, women.

Lee Ridenour

Nevada City