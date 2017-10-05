Lee Blakemore: Bring back the USA

Regarding Ben Prescott's letter to the editor of Sept. 20, perhaps he is too young to recognize what really would "bring back the USA" — it might just be Americans with integrity and family values.

Bringing back the USA is certainly not publicly purging the personal faith of Congressman LaMalfa, President Trump or any American citizen regardless of religious or political leanings.

Yes Mr. Prescott, we Christians (and others) know exactly what you mean.

Lee Blakemore

Penn Valley