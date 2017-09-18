Laurie Bell: Kudos for Volz Bros. Automotive

Recently I changed automotive repair shops to Volz Bros. My car needed about $200 worth of repairs. The parts were ordered and I scheduled an appointment.

After several hours of work it was discovered that a small part within the assembly of parts was packaged incorrectly and the repair was halted. This was not a mistake by Volz but by the packaging company. I had to return to finish the repair when the correct part was received. After my second visit I happily went to pay for the service and was told by both John Jr. and John Sr. that since this was my first visit and not up to their standards of customer service there would be no charge! I was so surprised since I never showed any disappointment or dissatisfaction, knowing those things just happen.

Now that is over-and-above excellent customer service! My car's license plate now proudly displays their frame! Kudos to Volz Bros.!

Laurie Bell

Chicago Park