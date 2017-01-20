Larry Lansburgh: Feel the heat | TheUnion.com

Bob O’Brien’s criticism of my Other Voices piece (“Conspiracy in the Sky”) is well thought out, as is all criticism of my writing. Bob has done years of research on conspiracies, and I admire his passion and his commitment.

But Bob doesn’t mention that “Conspiracy in the Sky” is satire. As a humorist, I dwell in the misty swamp straddling the border between fact and fiction. Closer to fact are chemtrails and adults who say “like” too much. Clearly on the fiction side are gangs of polar bears tattooing people in Miami, and self-driving cars in Palo Alto. My only goal while wading in this swamp is to provoke a smile.

The great American essayist E.B. White (1899-1985) wrote that humor “plays close to the big hot fire which is Truth, and sometimes the reader feels the heat. The world likes humor, but it treats it patronizingly. It decorates its serious artists with laurel, and its wags with Brussels sprouts.”

Fortunately, I like Brussels sprouts.

Larry Lansburgh

Nevada City