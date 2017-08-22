Kris Vasser: Thank a teacher

In her recent column, Hollie Grimaldi Flores' comment, "I tell my teacher friends to stop complaining and remind them many of us work year-round" is an affront to teachers everywhere.

Today and/or tonight, a teacher somewhere in Nevada County is getting ready for the new school year — writing lesson plans or entering a student's name in their grade book while you may be watching TV or enjoying some other form of entertainment.

In the time it takes you to read this, teachers are using their "free time" and often investing their own money and time for their students' literacy, prosperity and future. Summer "break" is often filled with enrichment classes and preparation for the school year ahead. Next time you are on your way home, check the school parking lot for the number of teachers' cars still there. A teacher is working long past her paid work day. There is no "overtime" or paid holidays and vacations.

Thank a teacher, please. Avoid denigrating comments, especially in the first paragraph about the school year starting soon.

Kris Vasser, retired educator

Grass Valley