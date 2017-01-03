Ken Teichmann & Pamela Biery: An open letter to NID board members and general manager | TheUnion.com

Dear NID directors and general manager,

We urge you to abandon the proposed Centennial Dam Project on the Bear River. The arguments for constructing the Centennial Dam miss the mark. The proposed Centennial Dam does not remedy any aspect of climate change: it is a fixed, rigid system without sufficient water to fill — even today. Forecasts for the future show greater instability and even less water. This means critical, irreplaceable habitat will be lost and a multi-million dollar boondoggle will be created — signed off on your watch as your responsibility.

In choosing to construct a dam, Nevada Irrigation District is reaching backwards in time to systems that are outdated. Nevada Irrigation District has an opportunity to align itself with new thinking, better science and progressive water management solutions that integrate and protect the environment, not destroy it.

Additionally, Nevada Irrigation District has the potential for active, well-educated partners in cultivating appropriate, forward-thinking solutions. The South Yuba River Citizen’s League, Protect American River Canyons and other state and regional organizations are available to partner for real solutions that make environmental and economic sense.

Nevada County can’t afford to squander precious natural resources with destructive, outdated and expensive dams.

Let’s look forward to real working landscapes, not backward to strip-mining and wholesale habitat destruction. You make the difference in the future of Nevada County. Please stop the Centennial Dam now.

Ken Teichmann and Pamela Biery

Grass Valley