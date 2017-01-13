Kate Laferriere: Public works lives up to name | TheUnion.com

I want to give a huge “thank you” to the Public Works employees who were on Mill Street in Grass Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12.

A dedicated volunteer had just picked up a large pallet of food for Interfaith Food Ministry in his pick up truck. Unfortunately, when taking a turn on Mill Street the pallet tipped over on to the street. Fortunately, no one was hurt and the items were canned food and boxes of pasta.

The Public Works employees immediately rushed to the driver to ensure everything was all right and then assisted our volunteer in picking up hundreds of cans and reloading the truck.

What could have been a miserable morning for our volunteer was a validation of the kindness of people and wonderful support our public workers provide for our community.

R. Kate Laferriere

Grass Valley