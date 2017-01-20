Karen DeHart: Open letter to Doug LaMalfa | TheUnion.com

Congressman LaMalfa,

I am writing to tell you that I strongly believe that repealing Obamacare without having an immediate excellent replacement in place is a despicable act on your part.

Millions of Americans who gained health coverage under Obamacare will be left out in the cold with no health care. I believe Obamacare should be immediately replaced with a program of Medicare for all, or another single-payer system. This can easily be paid for by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Please demonstrate that you have some decency and show compassion for your fellow Californians, especially those with preexisting conditions, who need good health care like you have.

Do not repeal Obamacare.

Karen DeHart

Penn Valley