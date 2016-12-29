Jury summons scam | TheUnion.com

If you get a call from the “Sheriff’s Department” telling you that you missed a jury summons and now owe bail, HANG UP! A client just got a call was provided a 530-265-XXXX number to call to talk to a deputy.

The person returned the call, which went through an elaborate seemingly actual phone tree to leave a message for the deputy. The “sheriff” had this person purchase a Green Dot moneypak card to make a deposit on the bail.

During this, he’s told to drive to Rood Center to sign paperwork issued by Tom Anderson (a local judge) … all to make it seem very legitimate.

$500 gone.

As ‘security,’ before driving to Rood Center to meet the deputy, he was told to scratch off the silver covering on the code and read it off to the deputy — they didn’t even need the physical card that this person had used $500 cash to purchase. In 20 minutes the money was history. The client went in to the Rood Center building to report (when call dropped while in the parking lot) and was told immediately “It’s a scam!” Government agencies don’t call to collect! HANG UP!

Karen Kroeger

Grass Valley