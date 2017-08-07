Julie and Bert Barker: Lucky to have Sierra Stages | TheUnion.com

Julie and Bert Barker: Lucky to have Sierra Stages
August 7, 2017
Bert and I wanted to write to thank Sierra Stages for its fabulous production of "Chicago."
We both have sung in choirs and groups all our lives and know how difficult this music is to learn and memorize and sing and act at the same time. Kudos to the cast, the band, and Ken and Peter and all the production staff.
How lucky we are to have them in our midst.
Julie and Bert Barker
Nevada County
