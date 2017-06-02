Julia Robertson: America’s been great all along | TheUnion.com

What does "Make America Great Again" mean? Really?

I think it's been great all along. Does the slogan mean back when workers couldn't organize and the original business titans valued money above respect for their workers?

Does it mean when segregation was the norm in the South and red-lining occurred in Northern neighborhoods?

Was it when we denied alcoholism and mental illness was in the closet, let alone allowing anyone to admit they were gay?

We pretend that our founders were ideal, but they were white males feeling entitled to run off the natives from their sacred lands. They built much of the economy based on slavery. George Washington had misgivings but went along with "the norm." It took Abe Lincoln to take down that tradition.

Also, the Founding Fathers were clear — they never specified Christianity as the state religion.

Julia Robertson

Nevada City