Julia Fackrell: Turn those headlights on | TheUnion.com

What is wrong with the drivers in Grass Valley? Lights are required on Highway 49 and I see so many without lights on.

It's a law when your wipers are on that your headlights are on also. The headlights are not for the driver to see better it is for other drivers to see you. I guess that people don't know that the color of their cars often blend with the highway and makes it difficult to see them, even on a bright sunny day.

Do you not want other drivers to see you coming? I try flashing my lights at other drivers and of course it means nothing to them. I wonder if any of the head-on accidents are because someone did not see the oncoming traffic. Something to be considered!

I even see sheriff's and state troopers without their headlights on. These are matters of courtesy, consideration and defensive driving.

Julia A. Fackrell

Grass Valley