Julia Fackrell: Turn those headlights on | TheUnion.com

Julia Fackrell: Turn those headlights on
April 2, 2017
What is wrong with the drivers in Grass Valley? Lights are required on Highway 49 and I see so many without lights on.
It's a law when your wipers are on that your headlights are on also. The headlights are not for the driver to see better it is for other drivers to see you. I guess that people don't know that the color of their cars often blend with the highway and makes it difficult to see them, even on a bright sunny day.
Do you not want other drivers to see you coming? I try flashing my lights at other drivers and of course it means nothing to them. I wonder if any of the head-on accidents are because someone did not see the oncoming traffic. Something to be considered!
I even see sheriff's and state troopers without their headlights on. These are matters of courtesy, consideration and defensive driving.
Julia A. Fackrell
Grass Valley
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- 3-year-old girl found in Grass Valley drug house, authorities say
- Penn Valley woman arrested for domestic incident, punches deputy at jail, authorities say
- Gold Miners Inn breaking ties with Holiday Inn Express
- Former Nevada County man on probation for sexual abuse faces new charges
- Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop near Truckee