Judith McCarrick: Election fallout commentary off the mark | TheUnion.com

 Judith McCarrick: Election fallout commentary off the mark

Regarding Norm Sauer’s recent bloviated, highly inaccurate opinion piece “Fallout from the 2016 Election,” it seems appropriate to quote Benjamin Disraeli’s description of William Galdstone: (He is) “Inebriated with the exuberance of his own verbosity, and gifted with an egotistical imagination.”

Judith McCarrick

Nevada City