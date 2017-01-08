Joyce Tope: We’re ruining our language | TheUnion.com

At the age of 83, I find I must take three prescriptions to address my hypertension (blood pressure) and though I don’t like any of it … it works and I do as the doctor says.

The diabetic takes his insulin daily … to live, and the one with Parkinson’s takes a few prescriptions to keep the “tremors” at a livable level. I can guarantee none of us refer to our meds as “recreational,” and why there is Medical Marijuana and Recreational Marijuana is a mystery to me.

All drugs have some side effects, and if you take enough you will soon have to deal with constipation, and I’ll be hanged if I can classify constipation as recreational. Perhaps the one who is in the wrong here is Mr. Webster, for his dictionary he defines “recreation” as meaning something enjoyable to do, such as a hobby! Constipation does not qualify!

Should I ask my doctor for a double prescription, I’d be dealing with being overmedicated? That wouldn’t be pleasant either.

At my age, I see how we are slowly but surely ruining our language, but now we are dealing with definitions or should we say “daffynitions.”

Will those who enjoy an evening of puffing away at a joint of weed… have a designated driver to guarantee our safety on the road as he drives home in a state of euphoria? After all, this is what is required after a fun party with too much alcohol. Not that it is adhered to. Just something to think about.

I can no longer write my grandchildren a note, because they can’t read my cursive, so I had to fall back on printing. In the silence of my own home (just hubby and I) I speak out only to see my husband sending a text message to someone engrossed in something on his iPad or computer. Guess I’ll have to make an appointment “to speak.”

We aren’t talking to each other these days; for no one is listening … sign language wouldn’t work for everyone is looking at a screen.

I’ve lived too long. Guess I’ll get off at the next stop.

Joyce Tope

Grass Valley