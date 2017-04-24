Jon Hill: Health insurance companies need to go! | TheUnion.com

I would like to thank Dr. Alex Klistoff for his Other Voices column on April 19 regarding "Medicare for All."

As Dr. Klistoff and Dr. Kane so simply state, universal Medicare would be far less expensive than our current system. As a Medicare recipient, I am very happy with the service I have been receiving (I'm being treated for cancer). I find it superior to the service that I received from my medical insurance previously, at a lower cost. I can't understand why everyone can't have this type of coverage, better for less.

This is what our representatives get. Doesn't make sense that we get the same benefits as they do?

Why does this have to be a political issue? No matter what your political persuasion, we all will need healthcare eventually. The real problem here is the insurance companies. They need to go!

Jon Hill

Nevada City