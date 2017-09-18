John Worsley: Create safety zones for the homeless

Here in Nevada County we see them everywhere. Holding up signs, "Homeless, will work for food," etc.

Ever been approached in a parking lot or gas station by people asking for money? Ever given them money? Ever wonder what they did with it? Where do they go at night? Sleeping in their cars and vans at or near the parks. Ever notice how much trash is left behind when they are evicted?

Let me get to the point. I want to set up a foundation or some thing to really take the first step in addressing this problem. I want to set up "Safety Zones," where those who live in a van or car, or in a tent can set up in our Safety Zone and be safe from predators who prey upon homeless people. We would lease land, fence it and set up a system of safety and order. Picture ID cards to prevent outsiders intruding on them. Volunteers who collect trash and dispose of it. Security to help maintain order. Volunteers to give hair cuts, wash and set, etc. to give people a feeling of dignity. Collecting food from local food banks and helping to prepare and serve. A van to help people for job interviews, jobs, food banks etc.

There is a lot more to this than space will allow. Go to my Facebook page, "Safety Zones for homeless." Helping people help themselves is our way of helping homeless people.

Now … I want your feedback. What do you think of this idea? Would you volunteer if it becomes a reality? You can post your answer on my Facebook page.

John Worsley

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada City