Joan Nightingale: Well done, Youngs Flooring

Kudos to Youngs Flooring for a job well done.

I would never have gotten the service that I received from them (especially Tim who is the best) if I had gone "down the hill."

Also the installers, whose names I have forgotten — sorry guys — a beautiful job on laminate flooring and carpet.

Everyone couldn't have been nicer or more helpful.

Joan Nightingale

Grass Valley

