Joan Good: The kindness of visitors

Yesterday was spent in heat avoidance, hunkered down inside with a book. At about 5 o'clock there was a gentle knock on the front door.

Opening the door, we were greeted by two smiling, unfamiliar faces inquiring after a lady who was unknown to us. Realizing we didn't have the information they were seeking, they asked us to recommend a restaurant for dinner. We recommended the New Moon and after receiving walking instructions, they departed.

Approximately two hours passed and again a gentle knock on the front door. The two smiling faces and reappeared, but this time they were electrified and thanked us repeatedly for sending them to the New Moon. Not only did they have the dinner of their fantasies, but they were treated as if they "were royalty." We invited them in, but they declined, saying they didn't want to interrupt our evening and handed us a sealed, white envelope with "Thank you" scrawled many times across the front.

They departed after promising they would re-visit Nevada City and that the four of us would get together.

Opening the envelope, we found a $75 gift certificate to the New Moon! This quiet, generous action, well executed by these two loving visitors, gives one hope during these times of loud voices and aggressiveness.

Let us all pass forward a quiet, kind deed every day using these fine visitors as an inspiration.

Joan Good

Nevada City