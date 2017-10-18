Joan Girdler Good: Read your own bumper

Upon returning from an appointment in Sacramento, we were discussing the frequency of people not using their turn signals, running red lights, tailgating and in general, aggressive, inconsiderate driving which translates to dangerous!

While ruminating on these observations, a car sped past us on the right hand side — no passing lane — cut too close in front of us and managed to tailgate the truck in front of them.

We are now confronted by a double line, which this driver ignored, closely escaping an oncoming car.

Prominently displayed on the car were the following stickers: "Aggressive People Suck," "Be Kind" and "Namaste."

Joan Girdler Good

Nevada City