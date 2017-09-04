Joan Dyer: People like me

I like being around people like me. I think we all do. Where we differ is how we define "people like me."

Would that be older white females, straight, agnostic, grandmothers, American, Californian, dog lovers, quilters, etc.? Or would that mean all human beings on the planet Earth — or somewhere in between?

We all fit on the spectrum somewhere. That is to say none of us is without prejudice or preferences.

Perhaps that is one way to define liberal vs. conservative, just how broad our acceptance of others is. When the alt-right, Nazis and fascists gain power, the spectrum narrows and hate enters the picture. There is no kindness towards others, and greed dominates over generosity.

Society doesn't thrive in this atmosphere, either socially or economically. Please think about your personal perspective — it's all one person has to offer to sustain our American way of life.

Joan Dyer

Grass Valley