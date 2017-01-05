Jimmie Williams: A gift that keeps on giving? | TheUnion.com

Jimmie Williams: A gift that keeps on giving?
January 5, 2017
I feel sorry for the letter writer to The Union, Lee Tope, as he didn’t get his $4 Social Security raise.
I got mine, totaling $3, so I’ll be able to buy a cup of coffee — but not enough to add a donut.
What a great gift this year, as last year I got nothing.
I’m so appreciative for them sending the $3 a month raise, almost in time for Christmas.
Jimmie Williams
Grass Valley
