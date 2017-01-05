Jimmie Williams: A gift that keeps on giving? | TheUnion.com

I feel sorry for the letter writer to The Union, Lee Tope, as he didn’t get his $4 Social Security raise.

I got mine, totaling $3, so I’ll be able to buy a cup of coffee — but not enough to add a donut.

What a great gift this year, as last year I got nothing.

I’m so appreciative for them sending the $3 a month raise, almost in time for Christmas.

Jimmie Williams

Grass Valley