Jim Warren: David Bowie is Trump’s inspiration? | TheUnion.com

Jim Warren: David Bowie is Trump’s inspiration?
December 20, 2016
I now know the source of Donald Trump’s political credo: David Bowie’s 1980’s hit “China Girl.”
Listen, if you will, to the following excerpted lyrics:
“I stumbled into town just like a sacred cow
Visions of swastikas in my head
Plans for every one
It’s in the whites of my eyes
My little China girl
You shouldn’t mess with me
I’ll ruin everything you are.”
David is rotating in his grave.
Jim Warren
Grass Valley
