Jim Warren: David Bowie is Trump’s inspiration? | TheUnion.com

I now know the source of Donald Trump’s political credo: David Bowie’s 1980’s hit “China Girl.”

Listen, if you will, to the following excerpted lyrics:

“I stumbled into town just like a sacred cow

Visions of swastikas in my head

Plans for every one

It’s in the whites of my eyes

My little China girl

You shouldn’t mess with me

I’ll ruin everything you are.”

David is rotating in his grave.

Jim Warren

Grass Valley