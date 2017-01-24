Jim Edwards: ‘Brain-washed’ urbanites ruining the country | TheUnion.com

I listened to the questioning of Rep. Pompeo by our newly elected Senator Kamala Harris. It was such an embarrassment for me and should be for all of California.

What does the phony subject of “climate change” have to do with national security? Sen. Harris should know that climate change occurs four times a year: winter, spring, summer and fall. You would think that someone with the supposed intelligence of Sen. Harris would know this and that this “fake” climate change was dreamed up by Al Gore.

I was excited when Boxer quit the Senate and hopeful that the citizens of California would get a real leader. Unfortunately that was not to be, and once again California’s vote for the same old product of left-wing perverted mentality. This was the direct result of the large cities along the coast that are occupied by the brain-washed citizens that vote continually for the Democrats who have run this state and country into financial and moral ruin.

Jim Edwards

Smartsville