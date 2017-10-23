Jerry Westfall: Hard-earned benefits not gifts to rescind

As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am deeply concerned that my hard-earned benefits will be cut to offset proposed tax policy changes.

I ask my representative and senators to oppose such cuts to the federal community. I based my career and retirement planning on long-standing, promised benefit calculations. Any cuts to what I earned break that promise and denigrates the value of public service.

Congress is currently debating reforms to our tax code. Paying for touted middle-class tax relief on the backs of middle class federal employees and retirees is wrong. My retirement and health benefits were earned through years of hard work — they are not gifts to rescind.

Jerry Westfall

Grass Valley