Jeff Pelline: Welcome to Oz
September 17, 2017
I laughed at Publisher Don Rogers' column touting a fake news "conversation" that the local League of Women Voters presented in town, where just one person was on stage.
The other "panelist" was a computer monitor that showed a cartoonish fish, with a voice. The real person was permitted to hide (like the Wizard of Oz behind his curtain). One local blogger who attended, a former columnist at The Union, called the presentation "sophomoric." In his column, Don should have at least mentioned that The Union sponsored this "infotainment."
I think we can do better.
Jeff Pelline
Nevada City
