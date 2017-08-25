Jeff Kotowski: What makes America great

We have rationalized. We have made excuses. We have looked the other way. But with Trump's response to Charlottesville, we have our "Kristallnacht."

We no longer have an excuse to avoid doing the right thing.

My father once told me that the only people who do not make mistakes are the ones who won't admit them. It is much more important to recognize and correct mistakes than to never make one.

We are Americans, and what makes America great is not that we do not make mistakes, but that we work to correct them.

We have made a terrible mistake with Donald Trump. It is time to own up to this mistake and correct it. We must impeach Trump now.

Jeff Kotowski

Nevada City