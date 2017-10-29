Jeff Kotowski: Better than identity theft

I am going to take out a loan for a hundred thousand dollars in your name!

And the best thing is that I'm going to get the money, and you are going to get the loan payments.

But because I give you a few hundred dollars, you are going to be happy and think I am great! You will even thank me. It is all in the marketing.

All I have to do is call it a "tax cut!"

Jeff Kotowski

Nevada City