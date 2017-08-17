Jeff Kane: Just whom does Rep. LaMalfa represent?

I don't agree with Rep. Doug LaMalfa that it's a good idea to deprive tens of millions of Americans of health insurance in order to give the wealthiest one percent a huge tax cut. But what bothers me more is his refusal to hear those who disagree with him.

Last week, before a town hall audience generally angry with his position, he explained only that insurance under the Affordable Care Act is too expensive. He did that here in March, too, but he never admits that it's not the government, but the insurance corporations that set the rates. Under any plan Mr. LaMalfa would support, the insurance corporations would still set the rates — and raise them relentlessly.

Showing no interest in a meaningful dialog on the issue, it's obvious he represents not us, but the super-rich and the meaner faction of his party. Too bad we need to wait until 2018 to retire him.

Jeff Kane

Nevada City