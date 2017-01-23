Janet Vega: Anger doesn’t help | TheUnion.com

It never ceases to amaze me when some people — who voted for Trump — read something that differs from their opinion, cry to The Union and tell them not to print it.

I quote Ms. Council in her response to Hilary Hodge’s column, “most pathetic female self-indulging article and sorry to see The Union felt the need to publish such trash.” So obviously what you read triggered you. Instead of going after the messenger, why not look into why you had such a strong and angry response? Express why your opinion differs with Ms. Hodge’s opinion.

How are we to unite when there is this cry to shut down what another thinks? When Trump hears something he does not believe or like, he cries for it to be shut down, or that it is fake. This is not behavior that enlightens. This is not behavior that causes folks to question the beliefs they may hold. We all need to question our beliefs, and when there is full-rounded dialogue happening only then can this happen.

Do I get angry when Trump tweets about people I hold respect for? Yes, but he is entitled to say it. I can respond, but the dialogue needs to be kept open. If something another says or does triggers your anger, take a moment and explore why. If you jump into the anger, it is more difficult to examine the bigger picture regarding who you are in the world.

Janet Vega

Nevada City