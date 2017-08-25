Janet Sherman: Thanks for the special delivery

Recently, after a fall in front of Holiday Market, the paramedics at Lake Wildwood informed me on the way to the hospital that my groceries would be kept in their refrigerator.

When I was discharged I could pick them up. They were out on call when I came home. An hour later, they called and said they would bring the groceries to my house!

What a blessing to have such considerate, helpful paramedics here.

Janet Sherman

Penn Valley