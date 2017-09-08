 Janet Matson: Pizza man to the rescue | TheUnion.com

After a two-hour wait due to a dead battery near Safeway in downtown Grass Valley, a man named Joshua from Domino's Pizza helped me (an 83-year-old grandmother) and my grandson to resolve the problem.

Thank you again — we will be your customer for life.

Janet Matson

Grass Valley

