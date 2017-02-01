Jan Tache: Wanted: Answers not labels | TheUnion.com

Thank you for publishing Bob O’Brien’s column on conspiracy theorists. Sometimes there are conspiracies, i.e. information that is kept from us. Anyone with eyes and memory can see the difference in the striped skies these days compared to just a few years ago, when only contrails existed and skies were usually deep blue and clouds were beautiful in all their variations.

And yes, contrails disappear. They do not spread out and create the murky grey striped cloud cover that we often see. The chemicals that have been measured in local ponds do contain high amounts of aluminum, barium and strontium and other chemicals as well. Aluminum, which is thought to participate in causing Alzheimer’s should be a concern to everyone.

Presumably the air, the skies belong to us all.

Many politicians tell us there is no global warming. So why are we in the northern hemisphere, all over the world, being recently exposed to toxic cloud cover? Weather engineering? And why is this being done in secret, with the labeling of those who observe as conspiracy theorists?

I don’t like conspiracies, and I do believe my own research, my own observations. I want answers, not labels.

Jan Tache

Penn Valley