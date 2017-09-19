Jacqueline Finley: Poll on Confederate statue a shock

Recently I took The Union's online poll. The question: What should be done with Confederate statues and monuments, most of which are in the American South?

Expecting that most respondents would vote as I did, i.e., voting to "take them down," I was flabbergasted to discover that approximately 66 percent of Nevada County voters voted to leave them up, with only about 26 percent voting to remove them.

Why are we honoring traitors to the U.S. government and individuals who believed slavery was a God-given right? To me, Confederate memorials are equivalent to flying Nazi flags in today's Germany. They represent repression and tyranny, and as with Nazi memorabilia, belong in appropriate museums or educational sites where they are contemplated, but not admired.

I can't help but think that if more African Americans lived in Nevada County, the voting results would be different. As it is, the results appear very myopic.

I have Southern ancestry and am not anti-South. I don't believe, however, in the slogan, "the South shall rise again," except in a new and non-racist way. Holding up the Confederacy by keeping monuments to it, however, does not allow the South, or any part of this country, to rise.

Jacqueline Finley

