Jack Kuehn: Health bill a tax break for the rich | TheUnion.com

That the health care bill passed by the U.S. Congress (HB 1629) is a huge tax break for the rich paid for by ordinary Americans is beyond dispute, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Republicans who passed this bill, including our own Rep. LaMalfa, do not seem to care that an estimated 45,000 people in this country die each year because of a lack of health insurance which would allow them to receive consistent treatment. This is according to a study published by the American Journal of Public Health in 2009. That figure is about two and a half times higher than an estimate from the Institute of Medicine (IOM) in 2002. The only answer to this financial and health care disaster is a single payer, Medicare for all system.

This allows controlling excessive profits of pharmaceutical and insurance companies, and spreads the cost of health care over the broadest base possible. Most of all it reduces the social cost of chronic disease to our country. The issue is not about free choice: nobody chooses to get sick.

Jack Kuehn

Nevada City